Vermilion Bay/Dryden – Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are waking up to cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, setting the scene for a day that promises more than just a nip in the air.

The weather, as observed from Dryden Airport, indicates a cold week ahead with potential flurries and freezing drizzle.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the forecast:

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 3:00 AM CDT, the area is shrouded in clouds with the mercury hovering around -1.7°C. The combination of humidity at 72% and a north-northwest wind blowing at 11 km/h brings the wind chill down to -6°C.

Visibility stands at 16 km, suggesting that the cloud cover is not dense enough to significantly obstruct views.

Today’s Forecast

The day is set to remain cloudy, accompanied by a 60 percent chance of flurries. There’s also a noted risk of freezing drizzle during the early morning hours, making for slippery conditions.

The wind is expected to pick up, blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h, which will bring the high down to -4°C. Wind chill factors will make it feel like -10°C in the morning and even colder at -16°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 2.

Night

The evening will maintain the cloudy skies, with the northwest wind continuing at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly to a low of -19°C, with wind chill values making it feel like -16°C in the evening and plunging to -28°C overnight, posing a risk of frostbite.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 20: The sun makes a welcome return, albeit with cold temperatures reaching a high of -10°C. Night: Clear skies with temperatures dropping to -24°C.

Thursday, March 21: Another sunny day is on the horizon, with a slightly warmer high of -8°C. Night: The clear conditions continue, with a low of -21°C.

Friday, March 22: A mix of sun and cloud characterizes the day, with temperatures peaking at -7°C. Night: The evening brings cloudy periods, with the mercury falling to -20°C.

A mix of sun and cloud characterizes the day, with temperatures peaking at -7°C.

As we navigate through this cold spell in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, it’s crucial to dress in warm layers and be prepared for varying conditions, especially during the early mornings and late evenings. Staying informed and taking necessary precautions can help mitigate the effects of the cold and potential frostbite risks.