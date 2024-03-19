Thunder Bay Police are calling for heightened community awareness following reports of suspected mail theft in a south side neighbourhood. This alarming activity was brought to light after several residents reported unsettling incidents involving the unauthorized access of their mailboxes.

On the morning of Monday, March 18, the Thunder Bay Police Service was alerted to suspicious behavior involving a group of individuals. Witnesses described these persons as approaching residential properties under the guise of distributing flyers, only to tamper with and potentially steal from mailboxes.

The swift action of local law enforcement led to the arrest of one suspect later that day, who is currently being held in custody. This prompt response underscores the police’s commitment to safeguarding the community’s security and privacy.

In a bid to bolster their investigation, the Thunder Bay Police are reaching out to the public for assistance. Residents with home or dashboard camera footage captured around Simpson Street and McKenzie Street on the day of the incident are encouraged to come forward. Such evidence could be pivotal in shedding light on the events and aiding in further arrests.

The police urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch at (807) 684-1200. Additionally, anonymous tips can be relayed through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. This community-wide effort to combat mail theft not only seeks to bring perpetrators to justice but also aims to restore peace of mind to affected residents.