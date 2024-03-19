Sudbury – A chilly curtain of light snow greets Sudburians in the early hours, setting the stage for a snowy couple of days ahead. The weather outlook, as observed from the Greater Sudbury Airport, suggests we’re in for a period of snow, fluctuating temperatures, and brisk winds.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect:

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

With the clock striking 3:00 AM EDT at the Greater Sudbury Airport, the city is under a veil of light snow, contributing to the serene yet cold early morning. The temperature is currently at -8.6°C, and when coupled with the south wind blowing at 8 km/h, the wind chill factor brings the perceived temperature down to -13°C.

The barometric pressure reads 100.9 kPa but is on a downward trend, indicating potential changes in weather patterns. Visibility is somewhat limited at 13 km due to the snowfall, with humidity levels high at 84%.

Today’s Forecast

Today’s forecast brings periods of snow, expected to accumulate 2 to 4 cm, making for a snowy landscape by the day’s end. The wind will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h, though the temperature is set to rise slightly to a high of plus 1°C.

Despite the warmer temperature, the morning wind chill will make it feel like a brisk -13°C. The UV index is low at 1, reflecting minimal sunlight penetration through the snowy sky.

Night

The flurries continue into the night, adding another 2 cm of snow. The wind is set to pick up, shifting to the west at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h around midnight, which will contribute to a low of -8°C. The wind chill will drop further to -14°C, making for a frosty overnight experience.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 20: Snowfall is once again on the agenda, with the day’s high peaking at -5°C. Night: The sky will clear somewhat, transitioning to cloudy periods, as temperatures plummet to a low of -17°C.

Snowfall is once again on the agenda, with the day’s high peaking at -5°C. Thursday, March 21: A sunny respite awaits, though the cold air lingers with a high of -5°C. Night: Clear skies dominate, with the mercury dipping to -13°C.

A sunny respite awaits, though the cold air lingers with a high of -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In light of the snowy forecast and varying temperatures, it’s vital to dress warmly. Opt for layered clothing, including a thermal base layer, a warm middle layer, and a waterproof outer layer to keep the snow at bay. Accessories like gloves, hats, scarves, and insulated boots will be indispensable in combatting the cold and wind chill, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

Weather Trivia

Sudbury’s unique geographic setting, amidst the Canadian Shield and surrounded by lakes, often influences its weather patterns, leading to diverse conditions that can vary significantly from one day to the next.

As Sudbury braces for more snow and chilly temperatures, staying informed and prepared will be key to navigating the days ahead comfortably and safely.