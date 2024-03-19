Sioux Lookout – As the early hours of Tuesday unfold, Sioux Lookout is blanketed in light snow, marking the beginning of a notably cold week. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what to expect in the coming days:

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Recorded at 2:00 AM CDT at Sioux Lookout Airport, the area is experiencing light snow, setting a serene yet cold backdrop. The temperature is nearly -2.8°C, but a north-northwest wind at 17 km/h brings the wind chill down to -8°C. Visibility stands strong at 24 km, despite the snowfall. The atmospheric pressure is 100.0 kPa but shows a falling tendency, indicating that the cold snap might intensify.

Today’s Forecast

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries throughout the day. Winds will pick up, blowing northwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h, which will cause the temperature to drop to -7°C in the afternoon. The wind chill factor will make it feel much colder, reaching -12°C in the morning and plunging to -17°C by the afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, reflecting the limited sunlight during this period.

Night

The evening will be mainly cloudy, with the northwest wind continuing at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to fall sharply to a low of -20°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -17°C in the evening and a frigid -29°C overnight. This brings a significant risk of frostbite for anyone exposed to the cold for extended periods.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 20: The day offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -12°C. Night: Clear skies will prevail, dropping the temperature to a low of -25°C.

The day offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -12°C. Thursday, March 21: Sunny skies return, but the cold continues, with a high of -9°C. Night: Another clear night is expected, with temperatures plummeting to -25°C.

Sunny skies return, but the cold continues, with a high of -9°C. Friday, March 22: The weather slightly improves with a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of -8°C. Night: The day concludes with cloudy periods, as the temperature dips to -22°C.

The weather slightly improves with a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of -8°C.

Residents should prepare for the cold week ahead by dressing in warm layers and keeping emergency supplies ready, especially for outdoor activities. The risk of frostbite on particularly cold nights underscores the importance of limiting skin exposure to the frigid air.

Stay informed and safe as we navigate through this cold spell in Sioux Lookout.