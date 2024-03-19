Sault Ste. Marie – Residents of Sault Ste. Marie will wake up to a gentle snowshower this morning, setting a wintery scene for the day. As recorded at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport, the weather conditions include light snow with visibility reduced significantly. The days ahead promise a mix of snow, wind, and fluctuating temperatures. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect:

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The early hours of the day at 3:00 AM EDT have the city under light snowshowers, with a temperature of -4.7°C. The humidity is high at 89%, making the air feel moist and chilly. A soft south wind at 5 km/h brings the wind chill down to -7°C, emphasizing the bite of the cold. Visibility is notably reduced to 2 km amidst the falling snow, indicating a careful commute for early risers.

Forecast for Today

Tuesday is forecasted to see periods of snow, accumulating 2 to 4 cm across the area. The wind will shift to the northwest in the afternoon, increasing dramatically to 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. Despite a high reaching plus 1°C, the wind chill in the morning will make it feel like -9°C. The UV index remains low at 1, hinting at minimal sunlight penetration through the cloudy, snowy skies.

Night

The evening will continue to see flurries, with an additional 2 cm of snow expected. The strong northwest wind persists at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, contributing to a low of -6°C. The wind chill factor will push the perceived cold to -13°C overnight, making for a notably chilly evening.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 20: The snow continues, setting the high for the day at -5°C. Night: The sky clears significantly, but temperatures drop to a low of -15°C.

The snow continues, setting the high for the day at -5°C. Thursday, March 21: A mix of sun and cloud characterizes the day, with the temperature slightly warmer at a high of -4°C. Night: The evening brings cloudy conditions, with temperatures settling at -9°C.

A mix of sun and cloud characterizes the day, with the temperature slightly warmer at a high of -4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the snowy conditions and significant wind chill factors, residents are advised to dress in warm, layered clothing. A waterproof and windproof outer layer will be essential for combating the wind and snow. Additionally, warm boots, gloves, a hat, and a scarf are critical for maintaining body warmth, especially during windy conditions.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie, often referred to as “The Soo,” is no stranger to winter weather, situated near Lake Superior and Lake Huron, which influence its climate significantly. The area’s weather can quickly shift, demonstrating the dynamic nature of Great Lakes’ regional climates.

As Sault Ste. Marie navigates through this snowy period, staying prepared and warm is key to comfortably embracing the winter weather ahead.