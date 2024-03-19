Kenora – The city of Kenora greets the early hours of Tuesday under cloudy skies, with the weather taking a chilly turn. With the temperature just above freezing, conditions are set for a day of potential flurries and brisk winds. Here’s a closer look at what residents and visitors can expect:

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at 2:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the city is enveloped in clouds, with temperatures at a cool 0.6°C. The humidity level stands at 70%, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 18 km/h, enhancing the chill in the air. Visibility is good at 32 km, indicating clear views across the city despite the cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is noted at 100.2 kPa, but it’s on a downward trend, hinting at possible weather changes.

Today’s Forecast

The forecast for Tuesday predicts cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries, and there’s also a risk of freezing drizzle in the early morning hours. Winds will shift to the northwest, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a high of minus 3°C, with wind chill factors making it feel like minus 14°C. The UV index remains low at 1.

Night

The night will remain mainly cloudy, with the northwest wind persisting at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will plummet to a low of minus 19°C, with wind chill values falling to minus 14°C in the evening and a frigid minus 27°C overnight.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 20: A day of sun and cloud mix, with a high of minus 9°C. Night: Clear skies, with temperatures dropping to minus 21°C.

A day of sun and cloud mix, with a high of minus 9°C. Thursday, March 21: Sunny conditions return, though it remains cold with a high of minus 7°C. Night: Clear night skies, with a low of minus 16°C.

Sunny conditions return, though it remains cold with a high of minus 7°C. Friday, March 22: The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a steady high of minus 7°C. Night: The day concludes with cloudy periods, as temperatures dip to minus 18°C.

The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a steady high of minus 7°C.

As Kenora heads into a notably cold week with chances of flurries and freezing drizzle, it’s essential to dress warmly and be prepared for slippery conditions, especially in the mornings.