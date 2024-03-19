Greenstone / Geraldton – The community of Greenstone / Geraldton is currently experiencing light snowfall, indicating the onset of a notably chilly and snowy period ahead. Based on observations from Geraldton Airport as of 3:40 AM EDT, here’s what you can expect in terms of weather for the next few days:

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

With the temperature at -7.3°C and a humidity level of 98%, it’s a cold and moist early morning for the residents. The dew point is close behind at -7.6°C, contributing to the saturated air. A slight breeze from the SSE at 8 km/h is making the chill more pronounced, with the wind chill factor bringing the felt temperature down to -11°C. Visibility is limited to 3 km due to the ongoing light snow, suggesting cautious travel.

Forecast

The forecast for Tuesday, March 19, warns of continued snowfall with expected accumulations of 2 to 4 cm. Winds are set to shift and intensify, blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h by the afternoon. This will result in a high of just -2°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -12°C. The UV index remains low at 1, reflecting minimal sunlight penetration through the cloudy sky.

Night

As night falls, flurries are expected to taper off after midnight, transitioning to cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of additional flurries. Another 2 to 4 cm of snow may accumulate. The northwest wind continues at a brisk pace of 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures are forecasted to drop significantly to a low of -16°C, with the wind chill reaching a biting -25°C overnight.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 20: The day is set to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow, pushing the high to -10°C. Night: Expect cloudy periods, with the mercury plummeting to a frigid -24°C.

The day is set to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow, pushing the high to -10°C. Thursday, March 21: A slight reprieve comes in the form of a mix of sun and cloud, with a more bearable high of -6°C. Night: Cloudy periods persist, with temperatures dipping again to -22°C.

A slight reprieve comes in the form of a mix of sun and cloud, with a more bearable high of -6°C.

Residents should prepare for a series of cold days and nights ahead, with consistent snowfall and brisk winds. It’s crucial to dress warmly, with multiple layers, and to keep an eye on local weather updates for any changes. Safe travels and warm homes are a priority as Greenstone / Geraldton navigates this wintry spell.