Winnipeg residents experienced a mainly sunny close to their Sunday, a pleasant precursor to a warmer yet windy Monday. As we dive into the details, let’s explore how the city’s weather will unfold.

Monday’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The environment at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport was notably sunny with a temperature of -6.1°C as of 7:00 PM CDT. The dew point rested at -13.5°C, reflecting moderate humidity at 56%. The north wind was brisk, blowing at 24 km/h but contributing to a sharper wind chill of -14. Visibility was clear at 24 km, indicating a mostly pleasant evening despite the cold.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Monday heralds a sunny start, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud as the day progresses. An interesting twist in the weather comes with the wind direction shifting to the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, and increasing to 40 km/h with gusts reaching 60 km/h around noon before tapering off later. This significant wind activity brings a daytime high up to a surprising 8°C, though the morning wind chill may dip to -25°C. The UV index remains moderate at 3, signaling some need for sun protection.

Night

The evening will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness later on and a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. The northwest wind will continue at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, with a low of -6°C. The wind chill is expected to make it feel like -10°C overnight.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The day’s varying conditions suggest dressing in layers that can be adjusted as temperatures rise. Morning attire should include a warm base layer and wind-resistant outerwear to combat the chilly start. As the day warms, lighter layers may become more comfortable. Don’t forget sunglasses for the sunny periods and a hat and gloves for the morning and evening chill.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg’s nickname, “Winterpeg,” stems from its long, cold winters, but as seen with the unexpected warm spike, the city’s weather can offer surprises, demonstrating the dynamic nature of Prairie weather patterns.