As Thunder Bay residents navigate a light snow evening, the city is poised for a shift in weather patterns, transitioning from brisk winds to a modest warm-up. Here’s what you can expect for the start of the week.

Monday’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 PM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, light snow has draped the city in a thin white layer, with temperatures hovering around -6.7°C. The air feels significantly colder due to a north wind blowing at 24 km/h with gusts up to 37 km/h, bringing the wind chill down to -14. Visibility has been reduced to 5 km, indicating moderate snowfall and gusty conditions.

Expected Conditions

Monday’s skies will remain mainly cloudy, with the wind shifting from the northwest at 20 km/h to the southwest later in the afternoon. This change is expected to bring a slight increase in temperatures, reaching a high of 0°C. However, the morning will start with a biting wind chill of -17°C, gradually becoming less severe. The UV index will be low at 2, suggesting minimal sun exposure risks.

Night

The evening will usher in cloudy conditions, with periods of snow beginning in the evening and expected to accumulate 2 to 4 cm. Winds will continue from the southwest at 20 km/h but will lighten as the evening progresses. The low is forecasted to be -4°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The day’s weather calls for layered clothing to adapt to the changing conditions. A warm base layer, insulated mid-layer, and a windproof outer layer are recommended for the morning chill. As temperatures approach the freezing point, you may find lighter layers more comfortable. Don’t forget to wear boots and carry an umbrella or raincoat for the evening snowfall.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay’s geographical location by Lake Superior can lead to sudden weather changes, especially in spring? The lake’s presence often moderates the temperature but can also contribute to unexpected snowfalls as seen in the forecast.