Quick Response to Logan Ave Fire

Thunder Bay – NEWS – In a swift response to an emergency call, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Logan Avenue. Upon arrival, they were met with the sight of smoke billowing and flames emerging from the building.

Homeowner and Pet Receive Emergency Care

The occupant was already safely outside; however, there was immediate concern for a pet dog reported to still be inside the smoke-engulfed home. While the homeowner was tended by paramedics for light smoke inhalation, firefighters prepared to battle the blaze and execute a rescue.

Second Alarm and Successful Rescue

Triggering a second alarm to mobilize additional resources, the team worked diligently to subdue the fire. Their efforts bore fruit when the dog was retrieved from the building, though it was visibly affected by the heavy smoke, exhibiting labored breathing and an inability to move.

The Importance of Smoke Alarms

Providing the canine with life-saving oxygen, firefighters were relieved to see the dog’s condition improve, marked by its attempts to stand and bark.

In the aftermath of the incident, with no hospitalizations required, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue emphasized the lifesaving importance of maintaining functional smoke alarms and the critical rule of not re-entering a burning home once safely evacuated.