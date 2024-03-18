SUDBURY – Weather – As the night sky over Sudbury dims to a deeper shade of twilight, residents experience the light snow that characterizes the transition periods of early spring in Northern Ontario. The Greater Sudbury Airport, with its lights shimmering against the snowflakes, reports a gentle yet persistent snowfall, setting the scene for the week ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 8:00 PM EDT, Sudbury finds itself under a light snowfall, with visibility reduced to 4 km amidst the serene yet chilly night air. The temperature stands at a frosty -1.5°C, barely nudging the mercury, with a dew point of -3.1°C indicating a humid air mass. The humidity level is high at 89%, adding a damp chill that seeps through layers. Winds from the northwest blow at a modest 16 km/h, but the wind chill factor of -6 reminds us of winter’s lingering presence.

Expected Conditions

Monday promises a continuation of the chilly weather, with a 40 percent chance of early morning flurries giving way to cloudy skies. Winds from the north, reaching speeds of 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h, will ease by the afternoon, providing some respite from the biting cold. However, temperatures will struggle to climb, peaking at -2°C. Morning wind chills could plummet to -18, gradually warming to a less harsh -6 by the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1, reflecting the subdued strength of the sun through the cloud cover.

Night

The night maintains its cloudy cloak, with a 40 percent chance of flurries returning to grace the dark skies. Winds will be gentle, up to 15 km/h, but the low temperature of -9°C and the accompanying wind chill dipping to -12 overnight will necessitate extra layers for anyone venturing out.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will continue the pattern of cloud and flurries, with temperatures hovering around -1°C to -5°C for daytime highs. A notable change arrives Wednesday night, as the skies clear, but the mercury falls to a crisp -19°C, offering a stark reminder of winter’s tenacity even as spring approaches.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In light of the forecast, it’s crucial to prioritize warmth and wind protection. Opt for insulated jackets, thermal layers, and windproof accessories. Don’t forget hats and gloves, especially in the early mornings and nights when the wind chill factor makes it feel significantly colder.

Weather Trivia

Sudbury’s weather patterns in March can be as diverse as its landscape, often swinging from serene snowfalls to sunny skies within hours. This variability is a hallmark of transitional seasons in Canada, where winter’s exit and spring’s arrival compete in a fluctuating dance of temperatures and precipitation.