The Sioux Lookout region, currently under a light snowfall as of Sunday evening, is preparing for a day of varied weather conditions this Monday, March 18, 2024. Let’s delve into the forecast to understand how the day will unfold, ensuring residents can plan accordingly.

Sunday’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Observed at Sioux Lookout Airport, the temperature stands at a brisk -10.4°C, with a dew point of -14.2°C. This combination results in a humidity level of 74%, making the air feel noticeably dry. The wind, coming from the north at 19 km/h with gusts reaching up to 32 km/h, significantly impacts the perceived temperature, creating a wind chill of -18. Visibility remains good at 19 km, despite the ongoing light snow.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Monday will begin with a mix of sun and cloud, offering brief respites of clear skies in the early hours. However, the weather is set to turn cloudy by the afternoon, with periods of snow expected, amounting to an accumulation of approximately 2 cm. The wind will shift to the southwest at 30 km/h by the morning, pushing the high to -5°C. Yet, the wind chill in the morning will plummet to a biting -29°C, easing slightly to -12°C in the afternoon. The moderate UV index of 3 suggests a slight risk for skin exposure, but the real concern lies with the risk of frostbite due to the extreme cold.

Night

Snow will continue into the evening but is expected to cease after midnight, giving way to cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries. An additional 5 cm of snow could accumulate through the night. Winds will transition from south at 20 km/h to northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h after midnight. The temperature will dip to a low of -7°C, with wind chill factors of -9°C in the evening worsening to -16°C overnight.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, it’s crucial to dress in warm, layered clothing, with a focus on covering all exposed skin to prevent frostbite, especially in the morning. Thermal insulation, windproof jackets, hats, gloves, and scarves are indispensable. Footwear with good insulation and grip is also recommended due to the expected snowfall.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout’s position in Northwestern Ontario makes it susceptible to rapid weather changes, especially in transitional seasons like spring. The vast forests and proximity to numerous lakes contribute to its unique microclimates, often leading to unexpected snowfall even as temperatures start to rise elsewhere.