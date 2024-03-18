Sault Ste. Marie is set to experience a chilly and dynamic weather pattern as we head into Monday, March 18, 2024. Residents faced light snow showers and blowing snow Sunday evening, painting a frosty scene that’s typical for this time of year.

Monday’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 PM EDT Sunday at Sault Ste. Marie Airport, the temperature was recorded at a cold -3.3°C with a dew point of -5.1°C, highlighting a high humidity level of 87%. The northwest winds are gusting from 19 km/h up to 32 km/h, contributing to a significant wind chill factor of -9 and reducing visibility to just 2 km amidst blowing snow.

Expected Conditions

Monday morning will kick off with cloudy skies following the cessation of evening flurries. The wind, initially strong from the northwest at 40 km/h and gusting to 60, will shift to the north at 20 km/h later in the evening. A low temperature of -12°C is anticipated, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -18°C overnight.

During the day, the cloud cover will persist, and northwest winds will blow at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high for the day is expected to reach -3°C, but the wind chill in the morning could plunge to -22°C, gradually warming to -11°C by the afternoon. The UV index is forecasted at 3 or moderate, indicating a slight risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Night

The evening and post-midnight hours will continue to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Snowfall is expected to begin overnight, adding another 2 cm of snow to the landscape. Westerly winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will persist, dropping the temperature to a low of -8°C. Evening wind chill values will hover around -10°C, worsening to -15°C overnight.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the expected conditions, residents should prioritize warmth and wind protection in their attire. Layering is essential, with a focus on wind-resistant outerwear, thermal mid-layers, and moisture-wicking base layers. Don’t forget insulated boots, gloves, and a hat to protect against the severe wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie’s unique geographical position by Lake Superior significantly influences its winter weather patterns, often leading to rapid changes in weather conditions, including sudden snow showers and gusty winds.