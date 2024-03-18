Dryden OPP Arrest Two on Explosives and Drug Charges After City Incident

DRYDEN – NEWS – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has successfully intervened in a potentially dangerous situation within the city limits. Upon receiving a tip-off about a person suspected of carrying explosives, the OPP launched a prompt investigation on March 16, 2024.

Arrests and Charges Laid in Dryden The meticulous investigation led to the discovery of explosive devices and substances suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Two Dryden residents have been apprehended and are facing multiple charges. Maya Felske, aged 23, faces serious allegations, including the making or possession of explosives for unlawful purposes and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing. Meanwhile, Micaila Lizotte, aged 21, charged with cocaine possession, has been released until her upcoming court date.

Community Cooperation with Law Enforcement Praised The Dryden OPP’s efforts were bolstered by the collaboration of the North West Region Crime Unit, the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU). They have extended their gratitude towards the Dryden citizens for their cooperation and patience during the delicate operation.

Continued Investigation and Call for Public Assistance As the investigation remains active, the Dryden OPP are reaching out to the public for any information that may assist in the case.

Witnesses and those with knowledge are encouraged to contact the Dryden OPP or to remain anonymous by providing tips through Crime Stoppers. Your help ensures the continued safety and security of the Dryden community.