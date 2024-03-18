Library Threat Prompts Cancellation of Inclusive Storytime Event

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A concerning threat directed toward a Thunder Bay Public Library location was reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service on Saturday, March 16. This situation led to the precautionary closure of the facility and the subsequent cancellation of a scheduled event, “Storytime with Thunder Bay Drag Queens,” aimed at promoting inclusivity.

Police Action and Findings at Thunder Bay Public Library

The police swiftly responded, securing the scene to ensure public safety. After careful examination, they concluded that there was no immediate credible threat to the area. The incident is now the subject of an in-depth police investigation.

The Cost of Threats on Community and Police Resources

Such incidents place a significant strain on law enforcement resources and can cause distress and turmoil within the community. While the expression of differing viewpoints on inclusion initiatives is a right afforded to all, it is crucial to remember that actions breaching legal boundaries can lead to criminal charges.

Statement from Rainbow Collective, Thunder Pride and Wiggins Production on the Bomb Threat made on Saturday March 16, 2024, towards StoryTime with Drag Queens at the Thunder Bay Public Library.

StoryTime with Drag Queens is an essential initiative that promotes diversity, inclusivity, and acceptance in society. By bringing drag queens into libraries to read stories to children, StoryTime with Drag Queens fosters a sense of understanding and celebrates differences of all kinds. These events acquaint children with various identities and help break down age-old but persistent stereotypes from a young age. Moreover, StoryTime with Drag Queens serves as a platform for 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals to share their stories and struggles, empowering both children and adults to embrace authenticity and individuality in themselves and others.

Attacking StoryTime with Drag Queens with a bomb threat not only undermines the safety of the participants and attendees but also aims to instill fear and division within the community. This reprehensible act not only disrupts the event but also sends a chilling message that spaces of inclusion and celebration can be threatened, discouraging individuals from participating in similar initiatives in the future. Ultimately, such attacks reinforce the importance of standing united against bigotry and violence and continuing to support events like StoryTime with Drag Queens as a beacon of acceptance and understanding.

Furthermore, the political weaponization of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities by politicians globally has fueled violence and intimidation against Drag artists, Transgender and Non-Binary individuals, and the wider queer community. This manipulation must cease immediately. Consider the irony of the “Parental Rights” movement, which calls in bomb threats against the very parents they claim to represent, simply for choosing to attend a community event featuring Drag Queens as performers and educators. This hypocrisy cannot be overlooked and demands urgent action.

Rainbow Collective, Thunder Pride, and Wiggins Productions vehemently condemn such cowardly acts of violence and intimidation. We refuse to be silenced or intimidated by those who seek to undermine the values of inclusivity and acceptance. We are thankful everyone is safe and thank the Thunder Bay Police Service for their swift response and for keeping everyone safe on Saturday.

Upholding Law and Community Values

The Thunder Bay Police Service upholds the importance of community safety and the right to inclusive expression. They encourage anyone with relevant information about the threat to reach out to the Thunder Bay Police at 807-684-1200 or to provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.