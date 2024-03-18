Kenora residents are gearing up for a week marked by fluctuating weather conditions, starting with a chilly evening that transitions into a more varied Monday. With the current atmospheric setup, let’s dive into what you can expect for the upcoming days.

Monday’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 PM CDT on Sunday at Kenora Airport, the sky was predominantly cloudy, with temperatures settling at a frosty -8.4°C. The dew point stood at -14.4°C, indicating relatively dry air with a humidity level of 62%. North winds were blowing at 17 km/h with gusts reaching up to 30 km/h, creating a wind chill factor of -15 and excellent visibility at 32 km.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Monday promises a day of mixed sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of snow materializing later in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the southwest in the morning, reaching speeds of 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of -3°C, though the wind chill in the morning could plunge to -27°C, moderating slightly to -11°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 2, reflecting minimal risk from sun exposure.

Night

The evening will continue to be cloudy, accompanied by a 60 percent chance of snow. The winds will maintain their intensity, switching from southwest to northwest and gusting up to 50 km/h. The low for the night is forecasted at -4°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -11°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the varied conditions, dressing in layers will be essential. A windproof outer layer, coupled with warm, insulated mid-layers, will provide flexibility and comfort through the day’s shifting temperatures. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the brisk morning and evening wind chills.

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s climate is characterized by its clear distinction between seasons, with long, cold winters and warm, humid summers. Its geographical location, close to the Lake of the Woods, contributes to its unique weather patterns, including the occasional rapid changes in weather conditions.