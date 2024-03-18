Urgent Search for Hit-and-Run Vehicle

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently requesting public assistance to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian this past weekend.

Pedestrian Struck

Call for Public Assistance Authorities were called to the scene of the collision at the intersection of Cornwall Avenue and Machar Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, where they found an injured male pedestrian. The vehicle in question had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Vehicle Description and Damage Details Released

The injured pedestrian received immediate medical attention and was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. In the course of their investigation, police have pinpointed a white 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle as a vehicle of interest. This SUV may bear damage to its front right side and hood.

How to Provide Information Anonymously

In an appeal to the community, the Thunder Bay Police have released an image of the aforementioned vehicle. Witnesses or individuals with any pertinent information are encouraged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. To submit tips anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.p3tips.com.