Geraldton/Greenstone Weather Outlook for Monday, March 18, 2024: Bracing for a Cold Snap

Residents of Geraldton/Greenstone are witnessing light snow at the cusp of Sunday evening, setting the stage for a notably colder week ahead. With the weather taking a brisk turn, let’s unpack the details for a better-prepared start to your Monday.

Monday’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Geraldton Airport, as of 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday, the mercury dipped to a chilly -7.9°C amidst light snowfall, creating a serene but cold night. The dew point stands at -10.0°C, with humidity at 85%, enveloping the area in a frosty embrace. The north-northwest winds are brisk, gusting from 18 km/h up to 35 km/h, leading to a biting wind chill factor of -15 and reducing visibility to 5 km.

Expected Conditions

Monday greets us with cloudy skies and lighter winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming gentle by the afternoon. The high is expected to reach -5°C, but don’t let that fool you. The wind chill in the morning will feel more like -24°C, warming slightly to -9°C in the afternoon. With a low UV index of 2, sun protection can take a backseat to warmth for the day.

Night

The evening brings more active weather, with snow set to begin late and expected to accumulate 2 to 4 cm. Winds will remain modest up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will hover around -10°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -15°C throughout the night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In response to the forecast, layers remain your best defense against the cold. A thermal base layer, insulated mid-layers, and a windproof outer layer are essential. Consider accessories like insulated gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf to protect exposed skin against the fierce wind chill, especially in the morning.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Geraldton/Greenstone’s geographical location contributes to its varied weather patterns? Situated away from large water bodies, the area experiences more pronounced temperature fluctuations, leading to brisk winters and warm summers.

