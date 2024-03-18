Fort Frances is gearing up for a week that teases the late-winter chill with intermittent sunny spells. As we move deeper into March, let’s unpack what Monday and the days ahead hold for the community.

Monday’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The evening in Fort Frances is set under cloudy skies, gradually clearing after midnight. The north wind is brisk, blowing at 20 km/h with gusts reaching 40 km/h, but it’s expected to lighten significantly as the night progresses. Temperatures are dipping to a low of -16°C, with wind chill factors making it feel like -13°C in the evening and dropping further to a frosty -19°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries making an appearance late in the afternoon. The wind will shift to the southwest by late morning, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. Despite the chilly start, with a morning wind chill of -22°C, the day’s high will reach -2°C, softening the wind chill to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 3, signaling a slight need for sun protection during the brighter parts of the day.

Night

The evening brings back the clouds along with a 60 percent chance of snow, as the wind continues its dance, shifting from the southwest to the northwest and picking up speed to gusts of 50 km/h after midnight. Temperatures will hover around -3°C, with wind chill effects making it feel closer to -10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The fluctuating conditions call for versatile layering: start with a moisture-wicking base layer, add an insulating middle, and finish with a windproof outer shell. Don’t forget the essentials—gloves, hats, and warm socks—to combat the morning’s significant wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, like much of Northern Ontario, experiences a significant range of temperatures and weather conditions throughout the year, thanks in part to its continental climate which allows for very cold winters and warm summers.