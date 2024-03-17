TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto is experiencing a period of varied weather conditions as we head into mid-March. With temperatures hovering in the single digits, residents can expect a mix of sun, clouds, and occasional flurries or rain showers.

Below, we provide a detailed report on the current weather situation, followed by a forecast that will help you plan for the days ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 7°C

7°C Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy Pressure: 99.9 kPa, Falling

99.9 kPa, Falling Humidity: 77%

77% Wind: WSW at 26 km/h, gusting to 45 km/h

WSW at 26 km/h, gusting to 45 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday, March 16, 2024, the city is currently enveloped in mostly cloudy skies. The air is brisk, with a notable chill accentuated by gusty winds from the west-southwest. As pressure continues to fall, these conditions hint at the dynamic weather patterns expected over the next few days.

Expected Conditions

Sunday, March 17: The day starts cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning, shifting to rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will peak at a modest 5°C. Winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will make it feel cooler than actual temperatures. UV index is projected to be moderate (3). By night, partly cloudy skies with a continuing chance of precipitation and a low of minus 2°C, with wind chills reaching minus 8.

The day starts cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning, shifting to rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will peak at a modest 5°C. Winds from the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will make it feel cooler than actual temperatures. UV index is projected to be moderate (3). By night, partly cloudy skies with a continuing chance of precipitation and a low of minus 2°C, with wind chills reaching minus 8. Monday, March 18: A predominantly cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, and a high of 2°C. The night will bring cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, dipping to a low of minus 6°C.

A predominantly cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, and a high of 2°C. The night will bring cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, dipping to a low of minus 6°C. Tuesday, March 19: Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of 1°C. Nighttime will feature cloudy periods and a similar chance of flurries, with temperatures falling to minus 4°C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of 1°C. Nighttime will feature cloudy periods and a similar chance of flurries, with temperatures falling to minus 4°C. Wednesday, March 20: The forecast indicates a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high again of 1°C. The night is expected to be marked by cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, with a low reaching minus 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and conditions, layering is key. Consider warm base layers, waterproof outerwear, and comfortable, insulated footwear. Don’t forget accessories like gloves and hats, especially during windy conditions or when the temperature dips below freezing at night.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto’s weather can vary dramatically within just a few days, thanks to its geographical location near the Great Lakes, which influences its climate to shift from warm and humid summers to cold, snowy winters.