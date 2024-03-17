Sudbury – Weather – The Greater Sudbury Region braces for a chilly and variable week ahead, as observed from the Greater Sudbury Airport at 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday, March 16, 2024. With a current temperature barely above freezing, accompanied by mist, the forecast suggests a blend of flurries, cloudy skies, and brief sunny intervals through the next few days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 1.1°C

1.1°C Condition: Mist

Mist Pressure: 99.7 kPa, Falling

99.7 kPa, Falling Humidity: 99%

99% Wind: WSW at 10 km/h

WSW at 10 km/h Visibility: 6 km

The atmosphere is saturated, creating a mist that envelops the area, reducing visibility significantly. The mild wind does little to disperse the foggy conditions, setting a damp and chilly stage for the days ahead.

Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Sunday, March 17: The day begins cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, increasing to a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind shifts west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Expect a high of 2°C, though the wind chill in the morning may feel like minus 7. UV index is low at 2. The night sees flurries tapering off near midnight, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of continued flurries, with a total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. As the wind turns north and increases to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, temperatures will drop to a low of minus 9°C, with a wind chill reaching minus 16 overnight.

The day begins cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, increasing to a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind shifts west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Expect a high of 2°C, though the wind chill in the morning may feel like minus 7. UV index is low at 2. The night sees flurries tapering off near midnight, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of continued flurries, with a total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. As the wind turns north and increases to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, temperatures will drop to a low of minus 9°C, with a wind chill reaching minus 16 overnight. Monday, March 18: A day of mixed sun and cloud awaits, with a high just below freezing at minus 1°C. Nighttime introduces cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, with temperatures falling to minus 11°C.

A day of mixed sun and cloud awaits, with a high just below freezing at minus 1°C. Nighttime introduces cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, with temperatures falling to minus 11°C. Tuesday, March 19: Cloud cover persists, bringing a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of minus 1°C. Flurries are expected to continue into the night, with a low again of minus 11°C.

Cloud cover persists, bringing a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of minus 1°C. Flurries are expected to continue into the night, with a low again of minus 11°C. Wednesday, March 20: The region will experience a mix of sun and cloud, alongside a 40 percent chance of flurries, and a colder high of minus 3°C. Cloudy periods will mark the night, with the temperature plummeting to minus 18°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents and visitors should dress warmly, prioritizing layers to adjust to the fluctuating conditions. Waterproof and insulated outerwear are essential, as are hats, gloves, and scarves, especially during the colder nights and when wind chills are significant.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sudbury’s weather can experience rapid changes due to its northern location and the interplay between different air masses? This can lead to sudden weather shifts, affecting visibility and temperature within hours.