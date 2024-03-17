DRYDEN, ON – Residents may have seen an increased police presence in the City of Dryden while the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) deal with an ongoing police investigation.

Police are currently at Wilson Trailer Park near Memorial Avenue, evacuating some individuals from their residences to allow police to continue the investigation safely. Police are asking residents and motorists to respect the current closures and avoid the incident area.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be shared by the Dryden OPP as they become available.