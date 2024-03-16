WINNIPEG – WEATHER – As Winnipeg greets the weekend, the city finds itself under a blanket of clouds with temperatures slightly below freezing. Early this Saturday, March 16, 2024, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport recorded the mercury at -0.5°C.

Despite the cloudy skies, the pressure is on the rise at 101.2 kPa, suggesting a change in the weather pattern. A brisk northwest wind is blowing at 46 km/h, creating a wind chill that makes it feel like a colder -9°C. The visibility stands commendably at 24 km, indicating that the cloud cover hasn’t significantly impaired the ability to see across distances.

Weekend Weather Breakdown

Today’s Forecast

Winnipeggers can expect mainly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a 30 percent chance of witnessing flurries. The wind, hailing from the north, will be particularly strong, blowing at 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. Temperature dynamics are interesting today; it’s predicted to drop to -6°C in the morning before it starts to rise again. However, the wind chill will remain a factor to consider, feeling like -15°C in the morning and slightly “warmer” at -10°C by the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 2, so sun exposure won’t be much of a concern.

Tonight’s Conditions

The night brings partly cloudy skies with a continuing 30 percent chance of flurries. The wind, while still from the north, will decrease slightly to 30 km/h but could gust up to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to dip to -12°C, but the wind chill will make it feel even colder, at -13°C in the evening and plunging to -22°C overnight.

Sunday’s Outlook

Sunday will showcase a mix of sun and cloud, offering a slight break from the flurries. Despite the sunnier disposition, the wind continues to blow from the north at 30 km/h, keeping the high at a chilly -8°C. Wind chill values in the morning could feel as cold as -22°C, improving marginally to -17°C in the afternoon. Like the previous days, the UV index will be low at 2.

Sunday Night and Beyond

Clear skies will mark the night, setting the stage for colder temperatures at -16°C. This clear trend ushers in a brighter Monday, with a mix of sun and cloud and an unexpected high of +4°C, offering a warm reprieve from the weekend’s chill. Monday night, however, will see the return of cloudy periods, with temperatures falling back to -10°C.

Recommendations for Winnipeggers

Given the windy and chilly conditions forecasted for the weekend, residents are advised to dress warmly in layers, paying special attention to wind-resistant outerwear to combat the brisk north winds. Keeping an eye on the changing wind chill values is crucial for planning any outdoor activities, ensuring safety and comfort during this late winter period in Winnipeg.