Thunder Bay residents woke up to a mostly cloudy sky this Saturday, March 16, 2024, with the temperature at a mild 2.4°C, as observed at the Thunder Bay Airport. Despite the initial mild conditions, the barometric pressure is on a downward trend at 99.6 kPa, indicating changing weather patterns. Humidity is high at 92%, and a west wind is blowing at 16 km/h, offering decent visibility of 24 km across the city.

Weekend Weather Overview

Today’s Conditions

The day is set to be cloudy with a significant chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning, shifting to a 40 percent chance of flurries by the afternoon. The wind will pick up, coming from the northwest at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Despite the fluctuating weather, temperatures are expected to reach a high of +5°C. The UV index remains low at 2, indicating minimal sun exposure risk.

Tonight’s Forecast

As the evening approaches, the sky will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of early evening flurries, transitioning to a few more flurries as the night progresses. The wind continues to be strong from the northwest, maintaining speeds of 30 km/h and gusts up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of -7°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -15°C, suggesting a significant drop from the daytime warmth.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday will see the end of the early flurries, leading to mainly cloudy skies with a continued 40 percent chance of flurries throughout the day. The north wind, gusting to 50 km/h, will hold the temperature steady near -4°C. The wind chill in the morning could dip to -16°C, becoming slightly less severe at -10°C in the afternoon. The UV index will once again be low at 2.

Looking Ahead to Monday

The start of the new week will remain cloudy, with Monday’s temperatures peaking at 0°C. The night brings a higher chance of flurries, at 60 percent, with temperatures expected to fall to -5°C.

Recommendations for Residents

Given the expected weather variations, from mild showers to potential flurries, Thunder Bay residents should prepare for a mix of conditions. Layered clothing, waterproof outerwear, and warm accessories are advisable to navigate the changing temperatures and wind chill factors comfortably.

Thunder Bay’s weather this weekend highlights the transitional nature of early spring, where nearly every type of weather can be expected. Staying informed and prepared will ensure residents can enjoy the weekend safely and comfortably.