THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – If you’re planning a journey from Toronto to Winnipeg or points in-between this weekend, prepare yourself for a variety of weather conditions across different communities.

Here’s a detailed outlook to help you prepare for the trip. Remember, for the latest road conditions, visit 511.ca.

Toronto, ON

Toronto starts with temperatures around the freezing mark, moving to mild and unsettled weather with potential showers and fluctuating temperatures through Monday. The weekend will see a mix of clouds, rain, and possibly some sunshine, with temperatures ranging from highs of 9°C to lows of -11°C.

Sudbury, ON

In Sudbury, expect chilly conditions with light snow transitioning to heavier showers, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend forecast indicates temperatures dipping to lows of -11°C and highs not exceeding -2°C.

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Travelling through Sault Ste. Marie, prepare for snowy conditions with temperatures fluctuating around the freezing point. The weekend is set to be cold, with the possibility of snow showers, particularly on Sunday and Monday.

Wawa, ON

Wawa faces a winter weather advisory with heavy snowfall and reduced visibility. Temperatures will hover around the freezing point, dropping to lows of -11°C. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden weather changes.

Thunder Bay, ON

Thunder Bay offers a mostly cloudy weekend with a mix of rain showers and flurries, moving towards steadier temperatures by Sunday. Expect daytime temperatures around 5°C, dipping to nighttime lows of -10°C.

Dryden, ON to Vermilion Bay, ON

As you approach Dryden and Vermilion Bay, anticipate light snow and flurries with significant wind chill factors, especially during the night when temperatures could feel as cold as -26°C. The region will see a steady decline in temperatures, reaching lows of -20°C by Sunday night.

Kenora, ON

Kenora’s weather is characterized by windy conditions with occasional flurries and periods of light snow. Daytime temperatures will remain below freezing, with wind chill values making it feel much colder.

Winnipeg, MB

Upon reaching Winnipeg, the weather will be windy and chilly with flurries. Expect mainly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to lows of -16°C at night and rising to highs of +4°C by Monday.

Travel Recommendations:

Dress in warm, layered clothing, including wind-resistant and waterproof outerwear.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including blankets, food, water, and a first-aid kit.

Check 511.ca regularly for up-to-date road conditions and closures.

Be prepared for changing conditions, especially when moving from one community to another, as weather patterns can vary significantly.

This comprehensive outlook should help you plan a safer and more comfortable journey from Toronto to Winnipeg. Safe travels!