Kenora – NEWS – Kenora’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) officers arrested two local individuals following the observation of a drug transaction. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Kenora Courthouse on the afternoon of March 15, 2024.

Significant Seizure

The arrest led to a significant drug haul, with police confiscating hundreds of Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) pills, multiple Percocet tablets, and individually packaged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is around $15,000 CAD. Additionally, a considerable sum of Canadian currency was also seized, further indicating the scale of this drug operation.

Legal Proceedings

Kayla Assin, aged 34, and Tyrone Landon, aged 42, both from Kenora, are now facing multiple charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC).

The charges include possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (3 counts) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Assin has also been charged with trafficking in a Schedule I substance.

One of the accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora, while the other has been released on conditions with a future court date.

The Kenora Police Service underscores the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in combating drug trafficking. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).