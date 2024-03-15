Winnipeg – Weather – Winnipeg starts the day under mostly cloudy skies with a brisk temperature of -1.3°C, as observed from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The current conditions reveal a light southwest wind and a falling pressure, indicating an active day ahead weather-wise.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The early morning conditions at 7:00 AM CDT show a wind chill making it feel like -7°C, with the wind blowing from the southwest at 23 km/h. Visibility is good at 23 km, despite the cloud cover, and humidity is high at 90%.

The forecast for today predicts cloudy skies with rain showers beginning late this morning, transitioning to a mix of rain showers or flurries near noon. There is also a risk of freezing rain around noon. Winds are expected to shift from south at 30 km/h in the morning to west at 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h by late afternoon, bringing the high up to 6°C, though the morning wind chill will drop to minus 11°C. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight, showers are expected to end before morning, giving way to cloudy skies. Wind will blow from the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 5°C and a wind chill reaching minus 10°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, March 16, promises a mix of sun and cloud with strong north winds at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of minus 3°C, with wind chills of minus 15°C in the morning and minus 10°C in the afternoon under a low UV index of 2. Cloudy periods are expected at night with a low of minus 13°C.

Sunday, March 17, will see a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of minus 8°C, clearing by night to a low of minus 17°C.

Monday, March 18, is forecasted to be cloudy with a warmer high of plus 4°C. Nighttime will bring cloudy periods with temperatures falling to minus 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for a varied day with layers that can adjust to changing temperatures, especially with the potential for rain and freezing rain. Waterproof outerwear and sturdy footwear are advisable, along with warm accessories like gloves and scarves to combat the wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known for its extreme temperature variations, earning it nicknames such as “Winterpeg” for its cold winters. However, its spring weather can be just as unpredictable, showcasing a rapid change from freezing to mild conditions within hours.