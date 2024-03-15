Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Oji-Cree: ᑭᐦᒋᓇᒣᑯᐦᓯᑊ ᐃᓂᓂᐧᐊᐠ, Bearskin Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᒥᒋᑲᐣ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Sachigo Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᓴᒋᑯ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Kasabonika First Nation (Oji-Cree: ᑳᐦᓴᐹᓇᐦᑳ ᓂᐣᑕᒻ ᐊᓂᐦᕈᓂᓂᐧᐗᐠ , Sandy Lake First Nation (or ᓀᑲᣞ ᓵᑲᐦᐃᑲᓃᐣᐠ for Friday, March 15, 2024 face a chilly for spring time morning with temperatures around -10°C.

Observations from Big Trout Lake Airport show a mostly cloudy sky as dawn breaks over the northern landscape.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, the thermometer reads -9.6°C under mostly cloudy skies, with a dew point at -10.6°C contributing to a humidity level of 92%. A gentle breeze from the SSE at 8 km/h brings the wind chill down to -14°C. Visibility stands at 16 km, indicating relatively clear conditions despite the cloud cover.

Today’s weather is expected to remain mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Light snow is forecasted to begin late this afternoon, as winds shift to the south at 20 km/h. The day’s high is anticipated to reach plus 1°C, though the morning wind chill will make it feel like -14°C. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight, snowfall is expected to accumulate between 2 to 4 cm. Winds will continue from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening before shifting to the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h before morning. The low will dip to minus 7°C, with an overnight wind chill reaching minus 15°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast and Weekend Overview

Saturday, March 16, will see periods of snow and local blowing snow, with an additional 2 to 4 cm of snow. Northerly winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, keeping temperatures steady near minus 8°C and wind chills close to minus 17°C. The UV index remains low at 1. The night will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries, and a low of minus 16°C.

Sunday, March 17, continues with cloudy conditions and a 60 percent chance of flurries, reaching a high of minus 8°C. Cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of flurries will lower the temperature to minus 23°C at night.

Monday, March 18, brings a sunny day with a high of minus 10°C. Nighttime will see cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 22°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents and visitors should dress warmly in layers, including thermal undergarments, insulated jackets, and waterproof outerwear for the expected snow. Gloves, hats, and scarves are essential for protection against the wind chill, especially during early mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia

The northern regions of Canada are known for their dramatic weather changes and significantly colder temperatures, even in spring months. This variability plays a crucial role in the traditional lifestyles of First Nations communities, influencing activities such as hunting and fishing.