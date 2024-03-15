FORT FRANCES – MISSING – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking public assistance to locate a missing person in Fort Frances.

On March 9, 2024, members of the Rainy River District OPP received a missing person report for Melanie LAPISH, 35 years old, of Fort Frances, who was last seen on February 26, 2024.

Melanie is a female, approximately 5’9″ (175 cm) tall and 110 lbs (50 kg), with blue/green eyes, long dirty blonde hair, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and a toque.

The investigation is continuing by the Rainy River District OPP under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, North West Region Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine, and the North West Region Crime Unit.

Anyone who has had any contact with Melanie LAPISH or has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.