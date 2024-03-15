Thunder Bay – Weather – A partly cloudy morning unfolds over Thunder Bay, with the temperature at a brisk -6.3°C as reported from Thunder Bay Airport. With a slight south-southwest wind and visibility extending far and wide, the day is set to bring a mix of sun and cloud, amidst a falling pressure system indicating changing weather conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The early hours at 7:00 AM EDT show Thunder Bay experiencing a wind chill of -9°C, brought on by a gentle south-southwest wind blowing at 6 km/h. The humidity level is high at 92%, with a dew point of -7.4°C, suggesting a damp chill in the air despite the partly cloudy skies.

The day will transition to a mix of sun and cloud, with winds shifting to the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h by early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb to a surprisingly warm high of 9°C, although the morning will still carry a wind chill of minus 10°C. The UV index for today is moderate at 3.

Tonight, the skies will cloud over with rain anticipated to begin late in the evening. The wind will decrease slightly to southwest 20 km/h, with temperatures rising to a low of plus 3°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, March 16, will see rain or snow concluding in the morning, then turning cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. The wind will change from southwest 20 km/h to northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning, with temperatures holding steady near plus 3°C under a low UV index of 2. The evening will bring cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 8°C.

Sunday, March 17, promises a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of minus 3°C. Nighttime will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 15°C.

Monday, March 18, continues with a mix of sun and cloud, reaching a high of minus 1°C. The night will once again bring cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s warmer high, light layers are advisable, but ensure to carry a wind-resistant jacket for the gusty conditions. For the rainy evening and fluctuating temperatures in the coming days, waterproof outerwear and boots are recommended, along with warm layers for the colder nights.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s location on the northern shore of Lake Superior contributes to its unique weather patterns, including sudden temperature changes and lake-effect snow, which add an unpredictable twist to its spring weather.