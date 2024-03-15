SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – In Sioux Lookout, the day starts with clear skies, marking a crisp beginning as reported from Sioux Lookout Airport.

With a temperature of -4.6°C early in the morning and a light wind from the west, the conditions are prime for those enjoying the last remnants of winter.

However, the barometric pressure is falling, indicating changing weather conditions ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:15 AM CDT, the temperature is recorded at -4.6°C with a wind chill making it feel more like -7°C. The wind is gentle at 5 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km, offering a clear view across the horizon. Humidity stands at 87%, with a dew point of -6.5°C, suggesting a moist air mass over the region.

Today’s weather will start with a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this afternoon followed by snow. The expected snowfall is around 2 cm, with winds shifting to the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

Temperatures will rise to a high of plus 2°C, though the morning wind chill may reach as low as minus 12°C. The UV index will be low at 2.

Tonight, snow will mix with rain late in the evening and end overnight, leaving the skies cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Total snowfall may reach 2 to 4 cm. Winds will remain strong, switching to northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with a low of minus 2°C.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Saturday, March 16, will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries and strong northwest winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will drop to minus 7°C in the afternoon, with a wind chill making it feel like minus 12°C.

The UV index stays low at 2. The night will continue to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 14°C.

Sunday, March 17, remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of minus 7°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a significant drop in temperature to minus 19°C.

Monday, March 18, brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 4°C. Nighttime will introduce cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of flurries, dipping to a low of minus 17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for a chilly day with layers that can adapt to the changing conditions. A waterproof outer layer is advisable for the afternoon snow, transitioning into rain. Warm hats, gloves, and insulated boots are essential, especially in the morning and late evening when temperatures drop significantly.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout, often dubbed the “Hub of the North,” experiences a wide range of weather conditions throughout the year. This variability makes it a unique place for observing natural weather patterns, especially during the transitional seasons.