KENORA – WEATHER – The morning in Kenora starts under mostly cloudy skies, with a chilly -3.3°C as observed from Kenora Airport. The current weather conditions show a falling pressure trend, suggesting an active day ahead in terms of weather changes, amidst a gentle west-southwest wind.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT, Kenora feels colder due to a wind chill of -7°C, despite the wind moving at a relatively mild 9 km/h. The humidity is at a high 88%, with a dew point of -5.0°C, indicating a moist and chilly start to the day.

Visibility stands excellent at 32 km, providing clear views despite the cloud cover.

Today, the city will experience a mix of sun and cloud, transitioning to cloudy conditions in the afternoon followed by rain or snow as the wind picks up, becoming southwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h.

The high is expected to reach a slightly warmer plus 2°C, though the morning wind chill will make it feel like minus 10°C. The UV index will be low at 2.

Tonight, the rain or snow will end, giving way to a cloudy night with a 60 percent chance of flurries. The wind will shift to northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, as temperatures drop to a low of minus 3°C, with an overnight wind chill of minus 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, March 16, forecasts cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries. The wind will continue from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with temperatures falling to minus 5°C in the afternoon and a wind chill nearing minus 13°C, under a low UV index of 1.

The night will bring cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, with a low of minus 11°C.

Sunday, March 17, promises a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of minus 6°C. The night will have cloudy periods with temperatures plummeting to minus 15°C.

Monday, March 18, brings sunshine with a daytime high of minus 3°C. The night will again feature cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of flurries, as temperatures drop to minus 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s weather, layered clothing is essential to adjust to the varying conditions, with a focus on warmth in the morning due to the wind chill. Waterproof and wind-resistant outerwear are recommended for the afternoon rain or snow. For the colder nights and flurries expected over the weekend, ensure to have warm accessories like hats, gloves, and scarves ready.

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s climate is characterized by its significant variation between seasons, reflecting the true Canadian experience of warm summers and cold, snowy winters, which can sometimes extend well into the spring months.