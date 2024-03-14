Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Toronto – Weather – As of 5:15 AM EDT, Toronto greets the day with a cool and partly cloudy morning. The mercury stands at a modest 3.9°C at Toronto Pearson International Airport, with the barometric pressure rising to 101.6 kPa. The humidity level is high at 80%, making the air feel slightly heavier.

A gentle breeze from the north at 2 km/h ensures the day starts on a calm note, with excellent visibility extending up to 24 kilometers.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Toronto is set to experience a shift in weather conditions through the next few days. Today, the city will see increasing cloudiness, with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon, transitioning into periods of rain by late afternoon.

The wind is expected to pick up, blowing from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h later in the day. The temperature is anticipated to reach a high of 11°C, accompanied by a moderate UV index of 3.

Tonight, the periods of rain are forecasted to conclude around midnight, giving way to a cloudy sky with a 40% chance of showers. Rainfall is estimated to be between 10 to 15 mm. The temperature will dip to a low of +5°C.

Friday will remain cloudy with northwest winds blowing at 20 km/h, reaching a high of 10°C. The night is expected to continue cloudy with a low of +1°C.

Looking forward to the weekend outlook suggests Saturday will be cloudy, peaking at 9°C, with night showers bringing the low back to +1°C. Sunday offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries, topping at 6°C. The night could see cloudy periods with a 60% chance of flurries, dropping to a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating weather conditions, layering is key. A waterproof jacket and sturdy umbrella are advisable for the upcoming showers. For cooler nights and the potential for flurries on Sunday, don’t forget a warm coat and perhaps a scarf.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Toronto experienced its all-time lowest March temperature of -22.2°C back on March 4, 1873? This record highlights the city’s potential for wide weather swings as winter transitions to spring.