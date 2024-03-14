THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On the evening of March 13, 2024, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue showcased exemplary efficiency and skill, preventing a garage fire on Fassina Street from escalating into a major disaster. The incident, which occurred around 10:00 PM, could have led to extensive damage if not for the prompt and decisive actions of the fire crews.

Immediate Response to Fassina Street Incident The first responders arrived at the scene to encounter heavy smoke billowing from a garage at the rear of a property, with flames engulfing a vehicle inside. Recognizing the potential for the fire to spread, a second alarm was quickly sounded, summoning two additional pumpers and an aerial ladder to the scene.

Firefighting Efforts Quell Potential Disaster Through rapid coordination, the firefighting team deployed a hose line and successfully brought the fire under control. Their efforts didn’t stop at extinguishing the flames; they also meticulously cleared the smoke from the building and inspected the attic, ensuring the fire had not spread and posed no further threat.

Casualties and Damages Reported Despite the swift response, the fire resulted in two individuals being taken to the hospital, highlighting the incident’s seriousness. Moreover, the vehicle caught in the blaze suffered heavy damage, serving as a stark reminder of fire’s destructive power.

Safety Reminder from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue In the wake of the incident, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue emphasizes the critical role of working smoke alarms in ensuring residents’ safety. They strongly advise against re-entering a building once safely evacuated, underscoring the importance of prioritizing personal safety over possessions.