Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Sudbury – WEATHER – In the early hours of 5:00 AM EDT, Sudbury welcomes the day under partly cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around a chilly -1.3°C at the Greater Sudbury Airport. The pressure is on a rising trend, currently at 101.5 kPa, reflecting stable weather conditions.

Despite the cold, the humidity stands high at 95%, alongside a light north-northeast wind blowing at 8 km/h, creating a wind chill factor of -4 and maintaining visibility at an impressive 24 kilometers.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The city of Sudbury is bracing for a series of varied weather conditions in the coming days. Today promises to be mainly sunny with an expected high of 10°C and a moderate UV index of 3, signalling a pleasantly warm day ahead.

As the evening approaches, skies will turn partly cloudy, progressing to fully cloudy conditions late into the night. The north wind will pick up to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, dropping the temperature to a low of -3°C and bringing a sharper wind chill of -8 overnight.

Friday looks to be clearer, with the north wind at 20 km/h becoming lighter in the afternoon and temperatures reaching a high of +5°C. Despite the sunshine, the wind chill in the morning could feel as cold as -9. The night will introduce cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries, cooling down to -5°C.

The weekend forecast indicates a mix of rain showers or flurries on Saturday, with temperatures peaking at +3°C and dipping to -2°C at night. Sunday will see continued flurries, with a daytime high of -1°C and a nighttime low plunging to -9°C, under cloudy skies with a 60% chance of more flurries.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With fluctuating temperatures and the possibility of flurries, dressing in layers will be beneficial. Ensure to include a warm jacket and consider wind-resistant clothing, especially for the cooler nights and mornings. Gloves and a hat would also be wise choices for the expected wind chill factors.

Weather Trivia

Interestingly, Sudbury has witnessed significant temperature swings within March historically, highlighting the unpredictable nature of early spring weather in the region. These changes remind residents and visitors alike of Sudbury’s dynamic climate, especially as seasons transition.