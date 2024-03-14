THUNDER BAY – Business – The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the return of Shift: Thunder Bay’s Young Professionals Network.

SHIFT is Thunder Bay’s Young Professionals Network (YPN), a not-for-profit organization that promotes networking and collaboration among young people between 19-40 years from a variety of professions and backgrounds.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, trades person, student, government employee, or someone looking to expand your network, SHIFT welcomes you to join the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

SHIFT Relaunch Party: A New Chapter Begins

Date: March 21

Time: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Location: Norteños Cantina, 235 Red River Rd.

The event is proudly presented by TD Canada Trust & Royal LePage Lannon Realty, Brokerage.Tickets are $10 + tax and include light appetizers and are available via www.tbchamber.ca/events