Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Beardmore / Geraldton – Weather – As the day begins at 6:30 AM EDT in Geraldton / Greenstone, observed at Geraldton Airport, the skies are predominantly cloudy. The mercury hovers around -2.9°C, with the pressure standing firm at 102.2 kPa.

The humidity is relatively low at 68%, and a north wind blows at 11 km/h, creating a wind chill factor that feels like -7°C.

Visibility is decent at 16 kilometers, suggesting that despite the cloud cover, the day might brighten up as it progresses.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today, Geraldton / Greenstone can expect mainly cloudy skies in the morning, clearing around noon. Winds will be gentle, up to 15 km/h, pushing the day’s high to a mild +4°C. However, the morning wind chill might make it feel as brisk as -7°C, so bundle up early. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight, the skies will clear, but the wind will continue at a similar pace. Temperatures are expected to plummet to a low of -11°C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -16°C overnight.

Friday will see increasing cloudiness in the morning, with winds shifting to the southwest at 20 km/h later in the day. Temperatures will again reach a high of +4°C, though the morning wind chill could dip to -16°C. The UV index drops slightly to a low of 2.

The weekend brings a mix of snow or rain on Friday night, with temperatures just below freezing. Saturday will see flurries or rain showers with a high of +3°C, dropping to -13°C with flurries continuing into the night.

Sunday forecasts cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries, a high of -7°C, and a night-time low of -19°C amidst cloudy periods and continued chances of flurries.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a mix of cloud, clear skies, and potential flurries, layers are essential for the Geraldton / Greenstone area. Start with thermal under layers and add a waterproof outer layer for potential precipitation. Don’t forget your hat, gloves, and a scarf, especially for the colder wind chill values in the morning and the significantly colder nights.

Weather Trivia

Geraldton / Greenstone, known for its dramatic shifts in weather, especially in transition seasons like spring, can experience a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions within a single day. The area’s diverse landscape, from the dense forests of the boreal shield to the open spaces around the airport, contributes to these unique and often rapid weather changes.