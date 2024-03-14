Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively seeking the assistance of the community in locating 13-year-old Angel ACHNEEPINESKUM, who has been reported missing. The disappearance of Angel has raised concerns within the community, prompting an urgent call for public assistance to ensure her safe return.

Urgent Call for Assistance Angel ACHNEEPINESKUM was reported missing to the Thunder Bay Police Service on Wednesday, March 13, sparking immediate efforts to locate her. She was last seen on Friday, March 8, and the lack of information regarding her whereabouts since then has intensified the search efforts.

Last Known Details

The search for Angel encompasses her last known location and activities, with the police and the community hoping for any leads that could assist in her safe return. The circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation, with the aim of piecing together her movements since March 8.

Description and Last Seen

Angel is described as an Indigenous female, 5’1″ tall, with brown eyes and black medium-length hair, embodying the vibrant spirit of youth. She was last observed wearing a white jacket, black pants, and white shoes, a description that the public is urged to remember in case they have seen Angel or have any information about her current location.

How to Help

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and contact them at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. The community’s involvement is crucial in efforts to locate Angel and bring her back to her family safely.