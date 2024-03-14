Students and individuals in the professional world frequently write essays to elucidate subjects and present their stance on important matters. Writing clearly and effectively can assist you in excelling in your studies or progressing in your desired career path.

There are various tactics available for enhancing your abilities in brainstorming, drafting, and proofreading. Here, we’ve outlined ten suggestions to enhance your writing abilities. So, without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Can Essay Writing be Fun?

During most of my high school and college years, I was a mediocre essay writer, to tell the truth. Sometimes I wrote exceptional essays, but mostly I received B’s and A-minuses.

I have first-hand experience on how dull and challenging it can be to compose an essay.

However, as I approached the conclusion of my academic journey, I made a major breakthrough. I found out how to write a great essay and have fun while doing it.

Afterwards, I focused on being a writer and have written more than 12 books.

However, I’m not suggesting these tips will magically turn you into a writer overnight, but they can enhance your writing experience.

Today, I am excited to share these ten tips for writing essays with you! Nevertheless, we need to address the factors that make essay writing challenging.

How to Create a Memorable Essay?

When composing an academic essay, it is highly essential to carefully consider various qualities and characteristics. Focus, development, unity, coherence, and correctness will also be important factors in differentiating an outstanding essay from one that is not as good.

Apart from these, you should also focus on –

1: Know What You Have to Write

Inexperienced writers may simply begin typing whatever they feel like, but knowledgeable and seasoned writers understand that composing an essay involves several stages.

Simply put, make sure you have a clear idea of your message before starting to write. Creating an outline before starting your essay can help focus your thesis and develop a strong argument.

Your plan should include informal notes detailing your introduction (with your thesis), the main points of your essay (presented in separate paragraphs with evidence and examples), and the conclusion (which links the argument back to your thesis).

2: Have a Fundamental Understanding of Grammar and Tone

You need to have a strong understanding of grammar, punctuation, and style before delving into more advanced essay-writing techniques.

Lacking these basic writing principles may make it challenging to effectively convey your ideas and establish their credibility.

Fundamental aspects of grammar consist of ensuring agreement between subjects and verbs, using articles and pronouns correctly, and constructing sentences properly.

Make sure that you understand how to correctly use the most prevalent punctuation marks. Pay attention to how you use commas and understand when it’s appropriate to use a period.

Ultimately, the voice plays a crucial role in academic essay writing.

So, use brief language. Refrain from using unnecessary transition words that do not contribute to the sentence and avoid adding unnecessary words that weaken your argument.

Moreover, employ the active voice when feasible.

This means using “this study found” instead of “it was found by this study.” This will ensure that the tone of your essay is straightforward and easy to understand.

3: Be Careful with Your Vocabulary

Your language usage matters a lot, particularly in the context of writing academic essays.

When you’re crafting an academic essay, keep in mind that you are convincing others that you are knowledgeable and making smart points about your subject.

Using complicated vocabulary to appear intelligent can backfire, as it is usually obvious when a person is trying too hard in their writing. If you are uncertain about a word’s precise definition, you take the chance of using it inappropriately.

It’s perfectly fine to double-check, and it could prevent you from making an embarrassing word mistake in the future! Using overly complex language can also take away from the clarity of your argument. So, make sure to think carefully before resorting to a thesaurus to swap out a perfectly suitable word for something unfamiliar.

4: Understand the Given Argument and Analyze It Critically

When composing a strong essay, it’s important to keep your main argument in the forefront of your thoughts. Though it may be tempting to digress on a fascinating side point, this will result in your writing becoming less concise.

Always doubt the evidence you use in your essay; question whether it truly backs up your thesis. If the response is negative, then it is likely that the statistic should not be included.

When assessing evidence, make sure to be both skeptical and detailed. You aim to support your thesis with the most robust research available.

Merely providing evidence to back up a claim is insufficient. A skilled writer should additionally provide reasons for why the evidence is pertinent and helpful.

All the information you incorporate must have a strong link to your subject and stance.

5: The Conclusion is More Important than You Think

The conclusion is a step in writing an essay that is often ignored.

Your conclusion connects all your research and validates your thesis. The following text should be rephrased without simply reiterating the introduction or replicating the thesis statement, while maintaining the same word count.

A powerful ending summarizes the main evidence from the essay’s body and links it directly to the thesis, demonstrating how the evidence supports or refutes the main research argument.

Many of the excellent essays have been written but often undermined by unclear, poorly written conclusions. Ensure that your upcoming essay does not join the ranks of those.

6: Always Proofread Your Work

Any reputable writer will explain to you that the process of writing involves a lot of rewriting.

A strong academic essay will undoubtedly undergo several revisions as it gradually forms. Upon reaching the final draft, ensure it is as flawless as can be.

This involves thoroughly editing and proofreading your essay. It means you need to review your paper multiple times to correct all grammar, punctuation errors, and typos.

Having someone else check your work can be beneficial. Try thinking about seeking advice from a colleague or hiring a professional editor.

Remember that professional editors can assist in identifying weak arguments and overly verbose language, as well as offering additional feedback.

7: Support Your Essay with a Thesis Statement

The thesis is the central foundation of an essay.

Choosing a particular thesis will allow you to form reasoning to uphold your viewpoint. Think about documenting a one-of-a-kind experience or sharing your perspective on a subject.

Your thesis needs to be apparent and reasonable, but it must also be open to discussion. If not, it could be challenging to back it up with convincing points.

The Bottom Line – It’s Not an Essay. It’s a Story!

Each narrative involves conflict and transformation, just as essays do. In an essay, the conflict arises from contrasting ideas, while the shift occurs in how we should interpret these ideas.

This implies that superior essays present unexpected revelations: “You may assume it’s one way, but you should consider it from a different perspective.” How can you determine which narrative you are sharing? You should be informed by the instructions.

A variety of topics and tasks are included in every list of essay prompts.

Characters (historical, fictional, or topical) are presented with challenging decisions within those subjects. Your task involves engaging with those options, typically through analyzing, debating, investigating, or providing detailed descriptions of them.