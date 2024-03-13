Kenora – WEATHER – As dawn breaks over Kenora and its neighbouring areas on March 13, 2024, the weather holds a promise of transition.

Fog Advisory for Manitoba

To the west, from the Manitoba boundary into Winnipeg there is a fog advisory in effect.

Recorded at Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT, the current conditions hint at a day balanced on the edge of winter’s end and spring’s tentative steps forward. With a temperature standing at a freezing 0°C, the communities of Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and the Lake of the Woods region are enveloped in a cloudy but hopeful morning.

Here’s a deeper look into what today and the upcoming days have in store.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Under cloudy skies, the air is almost saturated with a humidity level of 95%, and a light north wind blows at 9 km/h, bringing a wind chill of -3.

Despite the overcast conditions, visibility extends to an impressive 32 km, indicating that the cloud cover does not significantly impact the ability to gaze across the vast landscapes of the region. The atmospheric pressure is at 101.3 kPa and rising, suggesting that the weather might see slight improvements as the day progresses.

Historical Context

Early March weather in Kenora and its surroundings is known for its unpredictability, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark and conditions fluctuating between clear skies and snowfalls. Today’s cloudy skies and mild temperatures are typical of this transitional period, as the region slowly awakens from winter’s grip under the increasing daylight.

Expected Conditions

The forecast for today leans towards mainly cloudy skies, with a gentle wind reaching up to 15 km/h. Despite the cold start, with a wind chill of -6 this morning, temperatures are expected to rise to a more comfortable high of 4°C. The UV index remains low at 2, reflecting the subdued solar intensity typical of early spring.

As night falls, the skies will partly clear, but temperatures will drop to a low of -6°C, setting the stage for a chilly evening and early morning.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Thursday will see a return to cloudy skies, with a slight wind and a more generous high of 8°C, although the wind chill in the morning will make it feel significantly colder at -8. The pattern of cloudy periods continues into the night, with temperatures dipping to a low of -9°C.

Friday introduces a 60% chance of mixed precipitation, with rain or snow expected and a high of 4°C, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of spring weather in the region. The evening could bring rain showers or flurries, with a low of -1°C.

Saturday forecasts indicate flurries and windy conditions, with a high of just 1°C, followed by a night of cloudy periods and a sharp drop in temperature to -12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In light of the variable conditions, residents should opt for versatile, layered clothing that can be adjusted as temperatures fluctuate throughout the day. Waterproof outerwear is advisable for Friday’s expected precipitation. Warm hats and gloves remain essential, especially during the chilly mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia

The Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog, and Lake of the Woods region is known for its stunning natural beauty, which is dramatically highlighted by the changing seasons. The weather patterns this time of year, with their mix of late-winter chills and early signs of spring, add a dynamic element to the landscape, encouraging residents and visitors alike to stay prepared for all conditions.