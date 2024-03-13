TORONTO – Weather – In an unexpected twist, Toronto wakes up to weather that feels more like early May than mid-March. As the city basks in unusually warm temperatures, residents might find themselves double-checking the calendar.

Let’s look at the detailed weather report for March 13, 2024, and the upcoming days, providing a comprehensive guide to help you navigate this surprising warmth.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the weather is clear with a temperature of 6.5°C. The pressure stands at 100.8 kPa but is on a downward trend, indicating possible changes as the day progresses.

Humidity is high at 80%, with a light east wind blowing at 5 km/h. Visibility is excellent, stretching up to 24 kilometres. These conditions provide a serene and unusually warm start to the day, reminiscent of spring’s gentle mornings rather than mid-March’s chill.

Historical Context

Comparing today’s early temperatures to historical records, it’s evident that Toronto is experiencing an unusually warm day for mid-March. Typically, temperatures this time of year are significantly lower, with residents still bundled up against the remnants of winter. Today’s weather offers a pleasant departure from the norm, inviting an early taste of spring.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The warmth continues, with sunny skies expected throughout the day. The wind will shift to the west, picking up to 20 km/h by the morning, and temperatures will soar to a high of 18°C.

This warmth, paired with a moderate UV index of 4, suggests a perfect day to enjoy outdoor activities, albeit with some sun protection. The evening will see the wind shift northwest and slow to a light breeze, with temperatures dropping to a low of +2°C, still mild for this time of year.

Thursday will bring increasing cloudiness in the early morning and a 60% chance of afternoon showers, with a high of 12°C.

The UV index will drop slightly to 3, still moderate. Showers are expected to continue into the night, with a low of +5°C. By Friday, the weather will turn cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 8°C, moving towards more typical March weather.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the day’s high reaching 18°C, dressing in layers is advisable. A light jacket or sweater that can be easily removed as the day warms up is perfect. Sunglasses and a hat would also be wise choices to protect against the moderate UV rays. For the evening, as the temperature drops, you might want to have a warmer layer handy.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Toronto’s highest recorded temperature in March was 25.6°C, set on March 28, 1945? Today’s forecast, with highs reaching 18°C, brings the city tantalizingly close to those record-breaking temperatures, underscoring the unpredictability and charm of spring weather in Toronto.