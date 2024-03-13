Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – Residents are waking up to a crisp -3°C morning on March 13, 2024, accompanied by shallow fog that blankets the city. The weather, observed at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport, promises a gradual warm-up, teasing the arrival of spring with a forecast that swings from foggy chills to sunny warmth.

Let’s unwrap the layers of today’s weather and look ahead to what the rest of the week has in store.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT, the temperature hovers at -3.3°C under the veil of shallow fog, setting a serene yet chilly scene.

The air is saturated, with humidity reaching 100%, and a gentle north wind blows at 3 km/h, adding a slight bite to the air with a wind chill of -5. However, visibility remains unobstructed at 24 km, indicating that the fog does little to hide the beauty of the early morning.

With pressure at 100.9 kPa and on the rise, we’re looking at a day that promises clearer skies as it progresses.

Historical Context

March in Sault Ste. Marie often brings a mixed bag of weather conditions, from late winter chills to early hints of spring. Today’s scenario, starting with fog and evolving into a sunny day with highs of 10°C, is a testament to the transitional nature of March weather in the region. It’s a gentle reminder of the impending spring warmth that occasionally graces the city even as it clings to the last vestiges of winter.

Expected Conditions

The fog patches will dissipate this morning, making way for a mix of sun and cloud before the skies clear up completely. The wind, shifting northwest at 20 km/h, will sweep away the last traces of morning chill, although the wind chill might reach as low as -8 in the early hours.

The UV index stands at 3, indicating moderate strength – a sign to enjoy the sunlight with some protection. By nightfall, the skies remain clear, with a light wind and a low of -2°C, accompanied by a wind chill of -6.

The sunny trend continues into Thursday, with a high of 7°C and a moderate UV index of 4. The day will start sunny, with winds picking up in the afternoon, maintaining the week’s pleasant, mild weather.

However, increasing cloudiness Thursday night hints at a change, leading into a cloudy Friday with a high of 6°C, yet the night promises clear skies once more, with a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The varied conditions call for layered attire – start with a warm base layer to combat the early chill and wind, and top it off with a lighter, easily removable layer for the afternoon warmth. Don’t forget sunglasses for the sunny periods and perhaps a light scarf in the morning and evening when the temperatures dip again.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie has experienced extreme temperature fluctuations in March, historically ranging from bitter cold snaps to surprisingly warm days? Today’s weather, with its initial fog and subsequent warmth, adds to the city’s rich tapestry of spring weather phenomena, showcasing the unpredictable yet fascinating nature of transitioning seasons.