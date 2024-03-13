BARRIE – NEWS – In a significant blow to illegal drug trafficking in Southern Ontario, nine individuals are now facing a total of 44 charges as a result of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team’s (PGNG) Operation Project Cranium.

Operation Cranium seized 173 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 56 kilograms of suspected cocaine, and 500 grams of suspected fentanyl. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated two prohibited handguns (one loaded), ammunition, over $620,000 in Canadian currency, drug production tools such as cocaine presses, and four vehicles.

Initiated in the fall of 2023, this investigation has exposed a sophisticated criminal network spanning the Greater Toronto Area, Simcoe County, and Durham Region.

Widespread Investigation Uncovers Major Drug Network

Project Cranium began when authorities identified two individuals involved in drug trafficking in Barrie. As the investigation expanded, it revealed a complex network where illicit drugs were moved from a source supplier to mid-level purchasers, eventually reaching local traffickers across Southern Ontario.

Significant Seizures Made in Toronto and Surrounding Areas

On January 21, 2024, a coordinated effort led to the execution of 16 search warrants, uncovering a substantial quantity of illegal substances and materials related to drug trafficking.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to exceed $13 million, marking a significant victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

Continued Efforts to Combat Drug Trafficking in Ontario

PGNG’s multi-jurisdictional team, consisting of members from 21 police services, demonstrates the collaborative effort required to dismantle organized crime networks. Supported by additional forces including the Barrie, Durham Regional, Halton Regional, Toronto, and York Regional Police Services, the operation emphasizes the collective resolve to target and eliminate the trafficking of illicit drugs and illegal firearms within the province.

The investigation into this sprawling drug network continues, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward. This operation underlines the dedication and effectiveness of Ontario’s law enforcement in combating the scourge of drug trafficking and its associated crimes, promising a safer environment for communities across the province.