BLIND RIVER ON – NEWS – What started as a seemingly standard traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation on Highway 17 in Blind River transformed into a major drug enforcement operation on March 12, 2024.

The traffic stop was conducted by the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the stop led to the arrest of two individuals under suspicion of major drug offenses.

Routine Traffic Stop Escalates to High-Stakes Drug Seizure

During the stop, officers encountered an odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle, prompting further investigation.

This led to the discovery of an alarming amount of illegal substances, including approximately two kilograms of suspected Fentanyl, one kilogram of suspected cocaine, and a substantial quantity of suspected hydromorphone and oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of $400,000.

Additionally, police seized around $10,000 in Canadian currency, a handgun, ammunition, and multiple cellphones, underscoring the operation’s significant impact.

Substantial Narcotics Haul and Firearms Discovered

Issak Khoshaba, 28, from Brampton, faces a litany of charges including multiple counts of trafficking, firearm offenses, identity fraud, and several violations of the Highway Traffic Act. His extensive list of charges reflects the serious nature of the crimes and the risk posed to community safety.

Adrian Arias, 52, from York, is similarly charged with trafficking and firearms offences.

Both individuals were held in custody, with scheduled court appearances in Sault Ste Marie, marking a critical step in the legal process following their arrest.

Multiple Charges Laid in Wake of Traffic Investigation

This incident highlights the vigilance of the East Algoma OPP and CSCU in detecting and disrupting criminal activities. The substantial drug and firearm seizure not only represents a significant blow to illegal drug distribution networks but also reinforces the importance of routine traffic stops as a tool in law enforcement’s broader strategy to maintain public safety.