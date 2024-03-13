Geraldton – Weather – In the early hours of March 13, 2024, Geraldton/Greenstone offers a serene but chilly greeting to its residents. The clear skies observed at Geraldton Airport at 6:00 AM EDT disguise the brisk -1.3°C temperature that awaits outside.

As the community prepares for a day of shifting weather patterns, this report dives into the current conditions and forecasts, equipping locals with everything they need to know.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

With the temperature at a cool -1.3°C and a gentle west wind at 5 km/h adding a wind chill factor of -3, the day starts on a crisp note. The clear skies promise a beautiful sunrise, albeit a cold one, with humidity at 84% and visibility at 16 km.

The atmospheric pressure stands steady at 100.8 kPa, setting the stage for the day’s evolving weather narrative.

Historical Context

Geraldton/Greenstone’s early March weather typically oscillates between winter’s final whispers and the hesitant steps of spring.

Today’s conditions, with clear skies transitioning to increasing cloudiness and a modest high of 2°C, are emblematic of this seasonal interplay.

The community is no stranger to these cold mornings, with historical data showing that early March can still deliver winter’s chill despite the calendar’s promise of spring.

Expected Conditions

The forecast predicts increasing cloudiness early this morning, with winds shifting northwest at 20 km/h. The temperature will struggle to reach a high of just 2°C, with a biting wind chill of -9 this morning, indicating that winter still has a grip on the area. The UV index remains low at 2, reflecting the subdued strength of the sun at this time of year.

As night falls, clouds will persist, bringing a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The north wind will slow after midnight, but the low will plummet to -8°C, with an overnight wind chill nearing -10.

Thursday offers a glimmer of hope with skies clearing and temperatures climbing slightly to a high of 4°C. However, the wind chill in the morning will make it feel as cold as -13, reminding residents of winter’s reluctance to leave.

The UV index will rise to 3, indicating moderate sunlight intensity during the day. The night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of -11°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given today’s chilly start and the expected fluctuation in conditions, dressing in warm, layered clothing is advisable. A wind-resistant outer layer will be crucial, especially in the morning and evening. Don’t forget hats and gloves to combat the cold wind chills. As the day warms slightly, having the option to remove layers will provide comfort.

Weather Trivia

March weather in Geraldton/Greenstone is a study in contrasts, often swinging from sunny, brisk mornings to cloudy, snowy evenings. The area’s weather patterns this time of year beautifully illustrate the unpredictable nature of transitioning seasons in northern climates.