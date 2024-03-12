Winnipeg – NEWS – On the afternoon of March 8, 2024, Winnipeg Police Service officers rushed to Winnipeg Square’s underground concourse, responding to a 911 call about an assault on a store employee.

The Assault Detailed

The incident began when the suspect, after being asked to leave for not having the means to pay for selected items, became hostile.

In a heated moment, she threw a large cup of hot coffee at the employee and physically attacked her, causing the victim to fall and hit her head on the ground.

Community and Police Response

Quick action by Central District Foot Patrol officers and General Patrol Members led to the identification of a 47-year-old woman suffering from the assault’s aftermath.

Despite the ordeal, the business owner was fortunate to be medically cleared at the scene by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The suspect, while attempting to flee, was detained by alert passersby who witnessed the event and held her until the police took over. Their brave intervention was not without consequence, as two out of the three individuals who intervened were assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.

Legal Proceedings Ensue

The perpetrator, a 34-year-old female from Winnipeg, was apprehended and faced with multiple charges, including three counts of Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Assault Cause Bodily Harm. In adherence to the Criminal Code, she was released under an Undertaking, awaiting further legal action.