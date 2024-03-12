(WHITESAND FIRST NATION) – A recent traffic complaint has culminated in the arrest and charging of an individual for impaired driving, highlighting the ongoing efforts to maintain road safety within the community.

On the evening of March 9, 2024, around 6:00 p.m., the Armstrong Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was alerted to a traffic concern involving a potentially impaired driver within the Whitesand First Nation area. The prompt response by the officers led to the location and subsequent traffic stop of the vehicle in question.

Following an investigation, which included field sobriety tests, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. This led to the arrest and transportation of the individual to the Armstrong OPP Detachment for further evaluation.

The individual identified as Stacey SHAPWAYKEESIC, a 37-year-old resident of Whitesand, faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act, including Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired with a Blood Alcohol Concentration exceeding 80 mg per 100 ml of blood, and driving as a Novice Driver with a Blood Alcohol Concentration above zero.

SHAPWAYKEESIC has been released from custody and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on April 30, 2024, to answer to these charges.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the role of the community and law enforcement in combating this issue. The OPP emphasizes the importance of reporting suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1, as such actions can significantly contribute to the safety and well-being of all road users.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.