Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Oji-Cree: ᑭᐦᒋᓇᒣᑯᐦᓯᑊ ᐃᓂᓂᐧᐊᐠ, Bearskin Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᒥᒋᑲᐣ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Sachigo Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᓴᒋᑯ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Kasabonika First Nation (Oji-Cree: ᑳᐦᓴᐹᓇᐦᑳ ᓂᐣᑕᒻ ᐊᓂᐦᕈᓂᓂᐧᐗᐠ , Sandy Lake First Nation (or ᓀᑲᣞ ᓵᑲᐦᐃᑲᓃᐣᐠ are waking up to a brisk -7°C morning under clear skies.

This forecast for March 12, 2024, examines today’s changing weather patterns, what to expect tomorrow, and offers advice on how to stay comfortable during these transitional days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Big Trout Lake Airport, the temperature is currently -6.9°C, with a dew point of -8.0°C indicating moist air.

The humidity is high at 92%, and an eastward breeze at 8 km/h brings the wind chill down to -11°C. Visibility is good at 16 km, suggesting clear conditions for the morning hours. The pressure stands at 100.6 kPa.

However, the weather is expected to turn cloudy later this morning, with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle, marking a shift towards more overcast conditions.

Historical Context

The transition from clear to cloudy skies and the potential for late morning flurries are characteristic of the unpredictable weather in March, as winter slowly gives way to spring in these northern communities.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, indicates another cloudy day ahead. The wind will continue to be gentle at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures reaching a high of just below freezing at -1°C.

The morning will start with a significant chill, with wind chill values expected to be as low as -14°C, warming slightly to -5°C in the afternoon.

The UV index will remain low at 1, indicating minimal sunlight penetration through the cloud cover. The evening is expected to see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping to a colder -13°C overnight.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the cold start to the day and the anticipated cloud cover, dressing in warm, insulated layers is key. Consider thermal undergarments, a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a waterproof outer layer to protect against any unexpected flurries or drizzle. Accessories like gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf will be essential for comfort, particularly in the morning and late evening when the wind chill is most pronounced.

Weather Trivia

The northern regions of Ontario, encompassing communities like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Sandy Lake First Nation, often experience a diverse range of weather conditions in March, from sunny, clear days to unexpected snow flurries, showcasing the dynamic nature of spring weather in these areas.