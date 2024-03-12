THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The power of human muscle and food delivery and in the case of Coffee Bike of creation of tasty coffee continues to evolve.

In Toronto, food delivery via e-bikes and pedal powered bikes continues. While Thunder Bay’s expanded urban spread make the use of bikes for delivery a bit harder, it could be done. However there could be an opportunity for local entrepreneurs taking from Vancouver.

In Vancouver Coffee Bike is starting a progressive move to expand business.

Since its launch in 2017, Vancouver’s very own Coffee Bike has quickly become a staple in the city’s coffee culture, serving up more than a million cups of coffee and making appearances at over a thousand private and public events and festivals.

Coffee Bike is now poised to take this success to the global stage with the unveiling of its newest innovation, the Coffee Bike Vol. 2, marking a significant leap forward in mobile coffee entrepreneurship.

From Local Phenomenon to Global Trendsetter

Coffee Bike has not only captivated the hearts of Vancouverites but is also setting the stage to become a global phenomenon. With the launch of its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, the company is eyeing a world where thousands of Coffee Bike Vol. 2 units enable entrepreneurs worldwide to join the booming mobile food industry.

A Revolutionary Approach to Mobile Coffee Business

Diverging from traditional franchise models, Coffee Bike offers a groundbreaking opportunity for individuals to own and operate their mobile coffee business.

This turn-key solution liberates aspiring entrepreneurs from franchise constraints, offering a path to business ownership that’s both cost-effective and autonomy-preserving.

Empowering Entrepreneurs with Coffee Bike Vol. 2

In partnership with a reputable factory, Coffee Bike is ready to manufacture and distribute the Coffee Bike Vol. 2, designed to build a global community of mobile food enthusiasts.

The company’s vision is to see a fleet of these innovative mobile coffee shops enriching streets and events worldwide, starting with a goal to fulfill a minimum order of 20 units.

Vladislav Priadko, the visionary founder of Coffee Bike, shares his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “Our success in Vancouver is just the beginning. With Coffee Bike Vol. 2, we’re offering more than a product; we’re offering a gateway to entrepreneurial success in the thriving mobile food sector.”

Joining the Coffee Bike Movement: How to Get Involved

For those inspired to be part of this entrepreneurial journey, Coffee Bike invites you to learn more about the Coffee Bike Vol. 2 and how to join the community. Interested individuals can reach out via email at coffeebike@vladvik.com, follow their journey on Instagram @coffeebike.ca, or visit the website at coffeebike.ca for more information.

About Coffee Bike:

Positioned as a leader in the mobile coffee industry, Coffee Bike stands out with its innovative mobile espresso bars. Since its inception, it has not only served a vast amount of coffee but is now embarking on a mission to empower entrepreneurs globally with the launch of Coffee Bike Vol. 2, a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and community building in the mobile food industry.