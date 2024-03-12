THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Travellers embarking on trips across Ontario from Toronto, Sault Ste. Marie, Greenstone, and Thunder Bay towards Winnipeg, Manitoba, on March 12, 2024, will encounter a variety of weather conditions, from chilly mornings to sunny afternoons. Here’s a concise guide to help you prepare for the journey:

Ontario

Southern Ontario (Toronto): Starting in Toronto, travellers will experience clear skies with temperatures climbing to a comfortable high of 15°C. It’s an ideal day for travel, with mainly sunny skies. However, closer to Lake Ontario, temperatures might be slightly cooler.

Northern Ontario:

Thunder Bay : The day begins with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around -3°C, warming up to a sunny 14°C by the afternoon. A moderate UV index of 3 suggests some sun protection if you’re outdoors for extended periods.

: The day begins with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around -3°C, warming up to a sunny 14°C by the afternoon. A moderate UV index of 3 suggests some sun protection if you’re outdoors for extended periods. Sault Ste. Marie : Expect partly cloudy skies turning mainly sunny, with temperatures rising to a high of 10°C. It’s a pleasant day for travel, with moderate wind conditions.

: Expect partly cloudy skies turning mainly sunny, with temperatures rising to a high of 10°C. It’s a pleasant day for travel, with moderate wind conditions. Geraldton / Greenstone: Travellers will witness a transition from clear to cloudy skies, with a chance of flurries and a high of 11°C. Prepare for varying visibility due to potential fog patches.

Manitoba

Winnipeg: Upon reaching Winnipeg, Manitoba, travellers will find the day starting clear with temperatures near -1°C, warming to a high of +4°C amidst increasing cloudiness. The evening might bring a risk of freezing drizzle, with cloudy skies persisting into the next day.

Travel Tips:

Layer Up: The significant temperature variation from morning to afternoon across different regions suggests the importance of layered clothing. Wind Protection: In areas like Thunder Bay and Winnipeg, where wind speeds can reach up to 20 km/h, a windproof jacket is advisable. Driving Conditions: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across most regions should ensure good driving conditions during daylight hours. However, watch for possible freezing drizzle in Winnipeg by evening. UV Protection: With moderate UV indices reported in several locations, carrying sunglasses and applying sunscreen is recommended for extended outdoor exposure. Prepare for Evening Chill: As temperatures can dip close to or below freezing in the evening across Ontario and into Manitoba, ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter safety essentials.

This synopsis offers a broad overview for those traversing Ontario into Manitoba. Conditions can change, so staying updated with real-time weather reports during your journey is crucial for a safe and pleasant travel experience.

Call 511 or visit 511 online for the latest travel conditions and road closures.